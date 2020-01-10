× Iowa State Patrol Vehicle Rear-Ended in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is warning drivers to use extreme caution on roads after a state trooper’s vehicle was rear-ended in Fremont County.

The patrol said one of their troopers was rear-ended while assisting a motorist on Interstate 29 in Fremont County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, there were minor injuries as a result of the crash. They did not specify who sustained the injuries.

As of 4 p.m., the patrol said first responders were responding to several incidents throughout Iowa.

“Road conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly. Please, use extreme caution if you have to drive!” said the Iowa State Patrol on Twitter.