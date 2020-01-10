× Iowa Supreme Court Acting Chief Justice Announces Retirement

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Supreme Court Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins announced his plans to retire from the court.

Wiggins, who has been serving as acting chief justice following the death of Chief Justice Mark Cady, will retire on March 13.

Wiggins’ current term was set to expire Dec. 31. He was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court by former Gov. Tom Vilsack in 2003.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will appoint a new justice from a list of three nominees submitted by the State Judicial Nominating Commission.

“Justice David Wiggins has been a dedicated public servant for the last 17 years and has ably led the court through a difficult time after the passing of Chief Justice Cady,” said Reynolds. “Justice Wiggins has been a distinguished and active member of the legal community, and I wish him well on his retirement.”