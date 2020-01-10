Weather Related Delays and Closings

Proceedings Suspended in Fort Dodge Pastor’s Murder Case

Posted 12:53 pm, January 10, 2020, by

Joshua Pendleton hearing on competency. (WHO-HD)

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Webster County judge has suspended all further hearings in the trial of the man accused of killing a Fort Dodge pastor — at least for now.

Friday, the judge determined there was enough probable cause to suspect 36-year-old Joshua Pendleton is incompetent to stand trial.

Pendleton is accused of robbing and murdering Reverend Allen Henderson outside of St. Paul Lutheran Church in October.

He has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Pendleton will now have to undergo psychological evaluations and treatment at the Iowa Medical Classification Correctional Facility in an attempt to restore competency so he can stand trial.

