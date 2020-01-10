Projected Snow Totals Increase for Central Iowa

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 6 AM Saturday for Franklin, Boone, Story, Guthrie, Dallas, Polk, Adair, Madison, Warren, Adams, Union, Clarke, and Taylor County. 3-5″ of snow are mainly expected Friday afternoon and evening in central Iowa. Some additional light snow is also possible Saturday afternoon/evening.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from noon Friday until 6 PM Saturday for Marshall, Jasper, Poweshiek, Marion, Mahaska, Lucas, Monroe, Wapello, Ringgold, Decatur, Wayne, Appanoose, and Davis county. Snow and Freezing rain are possible Friday afternoon and evening across southern and eastern Iowa with another round of heavy snow arriving Saturday afternoon. Total amounts will be 5-8″+.

Friday will start off dry with cloudy skies through the morning and lunchtime commutes. It’s after that when we’ll begin to see our next winter storm arrive across central Iowa. Unfortunately, this has also taken a shift to the northwest, resulting in more snow potential here in central Iowa.

The first flurries look to start in the southern part of the state by 1-2 PM. Snow along with freezing rain is expected. Up to .10″ of ice is possible across the SE quarter of the state by the late evening. Snow will continue into the evening, heavy at times with a north wind gusting near 25 mph. This may cause low visibility here in central Iowa during the evening commute. Plan ahead if you typically travel during the evening commute.

Central Iowa will see a break in snowfall by midnight with dry conditions through the rest of the early morning Saturday.

By the late morning on Saturday the backside of this storm arrives in central and eastern Iowa bringing more snow. This will continue into Saturday afternoon especially east of I-35. While central Iowa may only pick up an additional inch to two inches, eastern Iowa is expected to see an additional 3-5″ of snow solely on Saturday. Snow will last through the evening hours, before exiting the state after midnight.

There are small chances for light snow almost every single day in the forecast thanks to a very active weather pattern, but additional accumulation looks fairly minimal.