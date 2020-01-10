Theatre Midwest Focuses on Females in New Play Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Now in its third year, Theatre Midwest is kicking off a series of plays all written by women.

“Which is in line with our mission which is to not only speak to topics that are interesting to folks of the Midwest but also to lift up the voices of underrepresented groups, particularly women,” Theatre Midwest Artistic Director and Director of Brilliant Traces Tom Woldt said.

The play this weekend is called Brilliant Traces, written by Cindy Lou Johnson. It’s about two strangers who end up being stranded together in the middle of a blizzard in a cabin in the Northwoods. One actor said the theme revolves around isolation, which someone of any age can relate to.

“Especially young people who are growing up in an environment where they’re virtually connected but they’re really lacking that true human connection and human connection is so necessary just to be human and I think we lose humanity through those virtual connections where we kid ourselves that we have a real social network and a real support system,” Brilliant Traces Actor and Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Tom Ahart said.

Ahart said producing content from women and by women is all about balancing the playing field between genders when it comes to playwriting. But it’s not only the words that are contributing to this balance, but it’s also the set the actors walk on. This set and the props were designed by Julia Franklin who says she has seen a lot of positive change in the visual arts scene in the last 20 years.

“I think change happens with intention and I think it happens when people who have power and the ability to make decisions really start saying we need to start to give time to people who’ve been excluded and marginalized,” Franklin said.

Tickets to this show can be bought online or at the door for $30 but they don’t want price to be a barrier so one-quarter of the seats in the theater will be given away for free. You just need to go and ask for the free ticket at the box office.

The final shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Viking Theater at Grand View University.