University of Iowa Associate Dean Arrested on Drunk Driving, Child Endangerment Charges

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa’s newest associate dean will be arraigned on child endangerment charges later this month.

Roland Racevskis is charged with drunk driving and two counts of child endangerment.

Racevskis is the University of Iowa’s associate dean for the arts and humanities. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, he interviewed for the position on Nov. 19. That is the same day he was arrested for drunk driving while having his two children in the car.

According to the police report, Racevskis had two cocktail bottles of Fireball in his pocket and had a blood alcohol level of 0.139, nearly twice the legal limit. The officer said Racevskis had unsteady, wavering balance and spoke with thick, slurred speech.

The criminal complaint also states that he “admitted to drinking to celebrate a successful job interview earlier in the day.”