Active Week of Snow Chances for Central Iowa

Friday afternoon and evening’s snow was the start of what looks to be an active period of weather for Central Iowa.

Friday Re-Cap

1 to 4 inches of snow fell across parts of Central and Southeast Iowa on Friday. We also had some freezing rain and sleet, especially in southeast Iowa. Snow totals as of 6 AM include:

Des Moines 4″

Marshalltown 4″

Urbandale 3.5″

Indianola 3″

Baxter 3″

Ankeny 3″

Winterset 3.0″

Audubon 0.5″

Saturday

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for southeast Iowa with a few counties on the northwest edge of the warning under a Winter Weather Advisory. Both go through 6 PM Saturday. Another push of moisture will continue to move through the southeast corner of the state. An additional 1 to 3″ will fall in southeast Iowa today. Some light flurries or snow may brush the Des Moines Metro but not much is expected there. Temperatures will only reach 20 degrees this afternoon. Winds will be strong out of the north.

This Week

A period of active weather and weak shortwaves will pass through Iowa around the base of a slow moving vortex that will slowly wobble through western and central Canada through the week. Iowa is just far enough to the south that the flow will bring weak pieces of energy through our area and provide enough lift to have periods of snow on and off.

Sunday

Skies will clear slightly through Sunday morning and temperatures will tumble to the single digits early on Sunday morning. Sunday will start with a mix of sun and clouds, but more clouds will move back in and another band of light snow will move across Northern Iowa and parts of Central Iowa. This will bring 1 to 2″ of snow Sunday afternoon and evening.

Monday-Tuesday

We will have a break on Monday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 30s, but another round of morning drizzle/flurries mix is possible early in the morning on Tuesday. That disturbance will intensify as it lifts northeast across Wisconsin and out of Iowa.

Wednesday

There will be another surge of lift spinning around that Canadian vortex and across Iowa to produce snow showers on Wednesday.

End of Week

We see some sun on Thursday and it will be colder. Highs will only be in the teens and morning lows in the single digits.

Another wave energy looks to bring more snow across the state on Friday.