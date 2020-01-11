× Bolton, Haliburton Lead Iowa State Past Oklahoma, 81-68

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Rasir Bolton had 23 points and six assists, Tyrese Haliburton added 15 points and eight assists and Iowa State subdued Oklahoma 81-68 on Saturday night.

The Cyclones (8-7, 1-2 Big 12) closed the first half on a 12-0 run capped by a 30-foot buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Haliburton to take a 42-25 lead.

Iowa State, which snapped a three-game losing streak, used a 9-0 spurt early in the second half to build a 26-point lead and the Sooners (11-4, 2-1) never cut the deficit to single digits.

Iowa State — which gave big man George Conditt IV his first start of the season — enjoyed a boost from bench players such as Tre Jackson, who scored 12 points on 4 of 5 shooting from 3-point range. Fellow backup Terrence Lewis added 10.

Brady Manek led the Sooners with 17 points and Austin Reaves added 12 points and five rebounds.

Find the box score here.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners haven’t won at Hilton Coliseum to 2011, so the outcome was familiar. But they missed a prime opportunity to start 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2013 and were out-rebounded, 35-25.

Iowa State: The Cyclones desperately needed a win, especially at home, after losing 79-53 to Kansas on Wednesday. Iowa State sped up its substitution pattern to spread minutes out more freely and it paid off.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Hosts No. 3 Kansas on Tuesday.

Iowa State: Plays at No. 4 Baylor on Wednesday.