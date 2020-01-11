Cyclones Wrestle Outside, Grand View Nine-Peats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a historic day for college wrestling in Iowa.

Iowa State competed at the Sun Devil Duals in Phoenix, where the Cyclones wrestled outdoors at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It was a cool backdrop, but not a great day on the mat. The 11th-ranked Cyclones beat Harvard, but took losses to Campbell and No. 7 Arizona State.

At the NAIA National Dual Championships in Louisville, Grand View won its ninth-straight national title.

The Vikings won four duals at nationals by a combined score of 157-9.