× Fire Engulfs Home on Des Moines’ South Side

DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire engulfed a home on the south side of Des Moines Saturday night.

The Des Moines Fire Department says a neighbor saw smoke coming from a home in the 3300 block of SW 12th Place just before 8 p.m.

Crews were able to get the fire knocked down about 20 minutes after they got there. No one was hurt.

Officials are awaiting an investigation to determine how the fire started.