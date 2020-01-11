Hundreds Gather to Celebrate the Life of Josiah Woods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hundreds of people came together at the Cornerstone Family Church in Des Moines to celebrate the life of 14-year-old Josiah Woods. The McCombs Middle School student was shot and killed in the early morning of New Year's Day.

Those grieving found strength through music and the community around them.

"I see unity right now in the name of Jesus. Josiah's name means 'Jehovah has healed,' and right now he's healing families. Right now he's healing marriages. Right now he's healing homes. Right now he's healing communities. Lord, we thank you for the reason we are gathered together because without this it would've never happened," Elder Jonathan Jackson said.

Channel 13's Whitney Blakemore attended the funeral Saturday afternoon and has more.