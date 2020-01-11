× Police: Perry Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Breaking into Home

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Perry man is charged with attempted murder after police say he broke into a home with a sledgehammer and a gun.

Eric Munson is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He also faces a first-degree burglary charge.

A criminal complaint says Munson used a sledgehammer to gain entry into a home in the 700 block of Cherry Avenue in Woodward. He then allegedly chased two men out of the home with a long gun, while another woman hid in a bedroom. Before leaving, police say Munson “left three rounds of ammunition in the living room.”

Munson then went to his home in Perry and locked himself inside as police tried to arrest him. He was taken into custody a few hours later unharmed.