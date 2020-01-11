Senator Amy Klobuchar Campaigns in Iowa Ahead of Democratic Debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar returned to Iowa ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic debate.

The Minnesota senator spoke to a room filled with voters in Fort Dodge about how she plans to take Midwestern issues to the White House.

Klobuchar is claiming a home field advantage for next week’s Democratic debate in Iowa. She says she is looking forward to bringing rural issues to the debate such as the closings of biodiesel and ethanol plants in the region. Klobuchar says the issues in the Midwest have been missing from the national stage.

“The Midwest is not a flyover for me, I live here. So many people talk the talk. I think it's really important to have a candidate who can lead the ticket who can bring the Midwest with her, and I've shown I can do it in rural districts, in suburban, and urban time and time again. So that will be my chance to make that argument,” said Klobuchar.

The senator will finish off her weekend with an event Sunday afternoon at Hotel Pattee in Perry.