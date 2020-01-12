Weather Related Delays and Closings

I THINK: Unpredictability is What We Love About Sports

Posted 11:42 pm, January 12, 2020, by , Updated at 11:47PM, January 12, 2020
The Hawkeyes responded after the loss at Nebraska by crushing Maryland at home.  John Sears says it's that unpredictability that keeps bringing us back to the sports we love.

