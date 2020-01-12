The Hawkeyes responded after the loss at Nebraska by crushing Maryland at home. John Sears says it's that unpredictability that keeps bringing us back to the sports we love.
I THINK: Unpredictability is What We Love About Sports
-
I THINK: Big Decision looming for Hawkeyes and Bohannon
-
I THINK: New Years Sports Resolutions
-
I THINK: It’s OK to Feel Happy for Nate Stanley
-
I THINK: Cyclone Debacle, Hawkeyes take USC to the Woodshed
-
I THINK: Hawkeyes Lose their Mojo, Cyclones Rough up TCU
-
-
I THINK: Big Decision Awaits Oskaloosa’s Foster
-
I THINK: Ferentz Surprises by Going for Win at Nebraska on Final Drive
-
I THINK: Sears Loves Candy, Too Much
-
I THINK: College Football is Winding Down, and That Stinks
-
I THINK: The Hawkeye Offense Pulls Another Houdini Act
-
-
Hawkeye and Cyclone Two Minute Drills
-
I THINK: Blowout Losses are Becoming the Norm in HS Football, Thats a Problem
-
FACEOFF: McQueery Speaks Out, Haack Throws a TD, Hawkeye Basketball Surprise, Cyclone Bball Fan