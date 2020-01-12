Insiders 1/12/20: Undecided Iowa Voters Want to Have a Beer With Andrew Yang, So That’s What We Did

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2020 legislative session begins in Iowa on Monday.

Can we expect a tax deal, a higher minimum wage or help for workers who want to upskill to a higher paying job? Joe Murphy, the executive director of the Iowa Business Council, gives his predictions for the 2020 session.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Deciders, our group of nine undecided Democratic Iowa Caucus goers, most want to have a beer with presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Political Director Dave Price did exactly that.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president. Finkenauer’s fiancé, Daniel Wasta, serves as Elizabeth Warren's Iowa political director. That could make things complicated for them, right? Dave Price asked Finkenauer about her choice.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Murphy is back on the Quick Six to discuss CEO pay, the Iowa caucuses vs. the New Hampshire primary and more.