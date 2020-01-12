Next Round of Snow Sunday Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a mainly cloudy Sunday but roads will get slick late this afternoon and evening and a band of snow develops later today. A quick 1 to 2" with some isolated 3" amounts in Northern Iowa are expected.

Weather Set Up

A period of active weather and weak shortwaves will pass through Iowa around the base of a slow moving vortex that will slowly wobble through western and central Canada through the week. Iowa is just far enough to the south that the flow will bring weak pieces of energy through our area and provide enough lift to have periods of snow on and off.

Sunday

Sunday will start with a mix of sun and clouds, but clouds will return and another band of light snow will move across Northwest Iowa during the day. The snow will begin to expand and stretch further south towards Omaha with some coming down through Carroll and Fort Dodge by 4 PM. This area of snow will move across Central Iowa from 6 to 10 PM. The heaviest snow in Des Moines between 7 and 9 PM. This will bring 1 to 2" of snow through Central Iowa and some pockets of 3" totals in north central Iowa.

Monday-Tuesday

We will have a break on Monday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 30s, but some light rain showers-mix-flurries will start to develop in northwest Iowa. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s. Some showers may extend down into Central Iowa. That disturbance will intensify as it lifts northeast across Wisconsin and out of Iowa and will be out of Central Iowa after midnight. Tuesday skies will clear partly and we'll see some sun.

Wednesday

There will be another surge of lift spinning around that Canadian vortex and across Iowa to produce snow showers on Wednesday. Latest trends show the best snow shower potential across Minnesota.

End of Week

We see some sun on Thursday and it will be colder. Highs will only be in the teens and morning lows in the single digits.

A more potent system with more moisture looks to lift into Iowa on Friday morning from the southwest. This system will be warmer as well, so a period of freezing rain and sleet is possible early in the day on Friday with snow developing in northern Iowa mid-morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s on Friday and will quickly tumble Friday night to the teens by Saturday morning. Any wrap around moisture will fall as snow early on Saturday. Saturday will be cold and blustery.