Pete Buttigieg Holds Des Moines Rally With Dave Loebsack After Snagging Endorsement

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg received a high-profile endorsement Sunday from Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack.

“I really love Pete ... I’ve gotten to know him over the last couple of years,” said Loebsack. “I heard about him when he was running for the DNC chair and he didn’t make that, but he really made his mark. I heard him speak and he’s just really articulate. He’s from the Midwest. I think he really knows how to appeal to people in this part of the country, in my world, I'd like to say.”

Loebsack made the endorsement official at a town hall in Des Moines Sunday night. Also in attendance were state Reps. Kristin Sunde and Brian Meter, who also recently endorsed the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor.

About 750 Iowans traveled through the snow to see Buttigieg at the Iowa State Historical Building. With only 22 days until the Iowa caucuses, Buttigieg made a strong callout to undecided voters to join him on Feb. 3.

“This is our chance. This is where we say no to helplessness, and hopelessness, and the exhaustion and take into our own hands. That’s what 2020 is, our chance to take control, and it begins in Iowa with you three weeks from tomorrow,” said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg currently ranks third at 16 percent, according to the most recent Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll of likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers.