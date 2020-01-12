Rivalry Grows Between Sanders and Warren in Weeks Before Caucuses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Senator Elizabeth Warren told reporters on Sunday that she is "disappointed" in Senator Bernie Sanders' campaign for reportedly "sending his volunteers out to trash me."

Her comments follow a POLITICO report that the Sanders campaign instructed volunteers to criticize Warren to voters as bringing "no new bases into the Democratic Party" and appealing to "highly-educated, more affluent people."

This also comes after the latest Des Moines Reigster/CNN/Mediacom Iowa poll showing Warren neck-and-neck with Sanders, along with Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden.

The two candidates and longtime friends, who share similar ideologies and policy plans, have remained relatively civil with one another throughout the primary race. Warren said she hopes Sanders "reconsiders" and turns his campaign in a "different direction."

"Bernie knows me, and has known me for a long time. He knows who I am, where I come from, what I have worked for and fought for, and the coalition and grass-roots movement we're trying to build," Warren said.

During her town hall in Marshalltown, Warren reiterated her goal of uniting the Democratic Party in order to defeat President Donald Trump.

"We all saw the impact of factionalism in 2016, and we can't have a repeat of that. Democrats need to unite our party, and that means pulling in all parts of the Democratic coalition," Warren said. "We cannot nominate someone who takes big chucks of the Democratic coalition."

Julián Castro, who exited the race in the beginning of January, was campaigning with the Massachusetts senator after endorsing her on Monday.

"About 25 percent of Democrats say they'd be unhappy if Biden were the nominee, about 25 percent say they'd be unhappy if Sanders were the nominee," Castro told voters. "The person who people say they'd vote for is Warren. She can unify Democrats to defeat Donald Trump in 2020."

For undecided Grinnell voter Travis Puls, he has several candidates on his list -- including Sanders and Warren.

"I think the two of them have a lot of really similar policies and also have an equal amount of integrity that people expect from candidates. So that's why I think where people are torn between the two," Puls said.