Attorney General Tom Miller Sets Record as Longest-Serving State AG in History

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- This weekend a record was broken in Iowa. Tom Miller became the longest-serving state attorney general in U.S. history.

Miller has now been in office more than 37 years. He was first elected in 1978, and other than some time off between 1991 and 1995, he has remained in office ever since.

Miller tells Channel 13 that some of the most memorable moments during his tenure have been the tobacco settlement, the antitrust case against Microsoft and bank mortgage settlements. He said the fight against opioids could be the next big settlement.

Miller also says he is looking for the next three years in his current term. Miller says this could be his final term in office, but he's leaving the door open.