× Iowa AG Miller Endorses Joe Biden for President

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s Attorney General is throwing his support behind Joe Biden’s candidacy for president.

The Biden campaign announced Tom Miller’s endorsement Monday morning, including a statement from the Iowan about Biden’s previous experience as Vice President to Barack Obama and his ability to defeat President Donald Trump in the election.

The Democrat said, in part, ““I’m supporting Joe Biden for many reasons – but most importantly, I know to my core that Joe is a man of integrity and character. Through both personal tragedy and a lifetime service to our country, Joe has always been guided by his profound empathy, a basic sense of decency, and the willingness to do the right thing – even if it might not be popular.”

Miller is the longest-serving state attorney general in the nation, an accomplishment he reached just last week. He is serving his 10th term as Iowa’s attorney general.