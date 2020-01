× President Trump Announces Rally in Des Moines Ahead of the Iowa Caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Des Moines ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

It will take place at the Knapp Center at Drake University on Thursday, Jan. 30. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Information on how to attend can be found here.

The Iowa caucuses are scheduled for Feb. 3.