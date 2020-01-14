× Allegiant Air Adds 3 New Non Stop Flights, 2 New Destinations Out of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Travelers flying out of the Des Moines International Airport will have some new options starting in May. Allegiant Air is adding three more non-stop seasonal flights.

The move is part of a 44-route expansion plan and adds flights to Chicago, Illinois; Memphis, Tennesse and Austin, Texas.

The flights, which will operate twice weekly, begin on May 21st. Special introductory fares are being offered, some as low as $33 for a one-way ticket.

“Austin and Memphis will be new markets served from our airport increasing our nonstop service to 25 destinations. The increasing number of nonstop choices underscores the value and impact the Airport has on the quality of life for people living in our region, “said Kevin Foley, Des Moines Airport Authority executive director.

Back in November, Allegiant announced the Des Moines International Airport would become its 20th aircraft base.