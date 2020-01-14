Iowa Star A.J. Epenesa Declares for the NFL Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Epenesa made the announcement in a social media post on Tuesday.

He wrote, “Over the last three years I have had the amazing opportunity to play for the University of Iowa. I got to live my childhood dream and represent the Black and Gold. After long discussion with my parents and loved ones I have decided to follow another childhood dream and enter into the 2020 NFL Draft.”

Epenesa, a native of Glen Carbon, Illinois, recorded 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 49 tackles last season for Iowa. He is projected to be a first round draft pick, according to a mock draft from Bleacher Report.

Epenesa wasn't the only Hawkeye football player on Tuesday to announce he won't be returning in 2020. Running back Toren Young says he will forgo his final year of eligibility.

Young plans to graduate in the spring and then prepare for his “professional life both on and off of the field.” He rushed for 432 yards and a touchdown on 81 carries this past season.

Iowa junior safety Geno Stone also declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month.