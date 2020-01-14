× Shows Canceled, Jobs Cut at KXNO Due to iHeartMedia Restructuring

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of Iowa’s most popular radio stations terminated most of its well-known personalities Tuesday.

Citing “corporate changes,” 1460 KXNO fired at least six of its talk show hosts, thus canceling several local sports talk shows. Travis Justice, Heather Burnside and Sean Roberts of “The Morning Rush” were let go after their show concluded Tuesday morning. Chris Williams and Ross Peterson of the “Sports Fanatics” were also terminated.

Keith Murphy and Andy Fales were told that their show “The Murph and Andy Show” was not being canceled, though their longtime producer, co-host, and KXNO program director Andrew Downs, was terminated. Keith and Andy say they are weighing their options and considering whether to continue their show on KXNO.

Chris Williams tells Channel 13 that the news caught everyone by surprise, “My heart goes out to everyone fired today. Ross is like my brother. We were all close friends and knew we had something special.”

According to Nielsen Ratings, Sports Fanatics had been the #1 show in central Iowa for the last year in the coveted 25-54 demographic for male listeners. The Morning Rush had been in the top three for the last several years. Management at iHeart Media, who owns the station, would not say what would air in their place.