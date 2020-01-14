David Gieger has the Agribusiness Report for January, 14, 2020.
USDA: Corn and Soybean Stocks Down from 2018
-
Net Farm Income Increased in 2019
-
Input Sought on Agricultural Conservation Easement Program Rule
-
Hog Industry to Benefit from China Investment
-
Harvest Continues as Do Delays
-
24 States Set to Raise the Minimum Wage in 2020
-
-
Lots of Rain in the Forecast Creates More Delays for Iowa Farmers
-
2020 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts
-
Rainy October, Snow Continues to Hurt Farmers
-
Iowa Harvest Underway, Two Weeks Behind Normal
-
January Trial Scheduled for Man Charged in Ames Slaying
-
-
Iowa Auditor Slams State Medicaid Program for ‘flawed’ Data
-
Sen. Kamala Harris Ends Democratic Presidential Campaign
-
Proposed Bill Aims to Reduce Rural Suicides