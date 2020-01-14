× West Des Moines School District Hosting Equity, Mental Health Forum Tuesday Night

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines Community School District is encouraging students, staff, and their family members to come together Tuesday night to have an open dialogue about some big issues facing not only their classrooms, but in schools across the nation. The forum is set to discuss tough topics such as student safety, equity, and mental health.

There will be a six person panel consisting of community members such as local police captains, a member of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), and someone from the Iowa Schools Mental Health Alliance. Superintendent Lisa Remy said her district is on a journey to become a more inclusive community and having conversations about these issues now is important.

“We’ve been on an equity learning journey for the past 4-5 years and anytime we can bring in the larger community to have these conversations [is good]. We are a subset of the community, but bringing in community members, as well as parents and students, to have that dialogue together is important to us,” Remy said.

Remy added having this forum with not just students but their parents and neighbors as well is key in trying to have this program be successful. They hope to not only talk about resources already available for these issues, but also have a discussion about what more they can provide.

It’s completely free to attend, and there’s no registration. Anyone can come to the forum it’s from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Learning Resource Center just off of Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines. The forum will also be streamed live on the district’s Facebook page.