2nd Winter Storm of 2020 to Impact Iowa Starting Friday

The 2nd winter storm of the season is set to impact Iowa Friday through Saturday. Consistency has been high on the path of this storm thus far and we will continue to monitor it in the days leading up to the event.

This storm system looks to have a high amount of moisture for a January snow which could lead to some high snow totals in parts of the state. It is also very dynamic with a changing temperature profile, leading to periods of snow to periods of freezing rain and rain in some areas of the state.

Friday Morning

Snow begins in Iowa, lifting in from the the south and west. It will be cold enough for snow and it will come down heavy through the late morning through afternoon. Snowfall should accumulate quickly with several inches over most of Iowa.

Friday Afternoon

Warm air will start advecting into southern Iowa during the afternoon. This will lead to lower snow amounts in southern Iowa and slick conditions developing. Further north, it will remain colder and snow will continue. Travel will be difficult across the state on Friday.

Friday Evening

We will continue to see warmer air pushing in over southern and western Iowa. We could even reach the mid-30s in these areas. There will be a mix of precipitation at that time including freezing rain, sleet, rain and drizzle. This will limit accumulation in the areas that see the mix of precipitation. The precipitation will also become lighter at this time.

Overnight Friday-Saturday Morning

The main center of the storm system will push east of Iowa through early Saturday morning. Much colder air will start to rotate into the state from the northwest. Another push of snowfall is expected with the arrival of the colder air. There may be some minimal accumulation with this. Strong northwest winds will lead to blowing and drifting of snow. Travel will remain hazardous through Saturday night.

Total Outlook

Based on current trends, a general 4 to 6″ of snow through Central Iowa looks to be possible. Lesser amounts in southern Iowa where there may be periods of rain and freezing rain and drizzle. The higher amounts, greater than 6″, look focused on northwest Iowa.