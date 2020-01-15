WATCH LIVE: House Vote to Send Impeachment to Senate for Trial

Former Lincoln Coach Accused of Threatening Referee Wants Plea Deal

January 15, 2020

Jason Storm makes first jail court appearance on Oct. 9, 2019. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former Lincoln High School football coach is looking for a plea deal.

Jason Storm is accused of verbally assaulting a referee following a questionable no-call in a game last October – involving his son. Police say he threatened to kill the official and charged him with first-degree harassment.

Storm resigned as a coach a few days after the incident.

Court records show Storm is now asking the judge to accept a guilty plea for second-degree harassment, in exchange for a deferred judgment and probation.

The judge has not yet ruled on the petition

