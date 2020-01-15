Former Lincoln Coach Accused of Threatening Referee Wants Plea Deal
DES MOINES, Iowa — A former Lincoln High School football coach is looking for a plea deal.
Jason Storm is accused of verbally assaulting a referee following a questionable no-call in a game last October – involving his son. Police say he threatened to kill the official and charged him with first-degree harassment.
Storm resigned as a coach a few days after the incident.
Court records show Storm is now asking the judge to accept a guilty plea for second-degree harassment, in exchange for a deferred judgment and probation.
The judge has not yet ruled on the petition