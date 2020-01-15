Gold Medal Figure Skater and Cancer Survivor Set to Speak at Rally Against Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- You have a chance to hear Olympic gold medal figure skater and cancer survivor Dorothy Hamill speak in the metro later this month.

Hamill is the featured speaker for the 2020 Rally Against Cancer, which benefits John Stoddard Cancer Center.

Hamill won the gold medal at the 1976 Winter Olympic Games in Innsbruck, Austria. Hamill was inducted into the Olympic Hall of Fame and the Figure Skating Hall of Fame. She later ran the torch in the Olympic Stadium during the Salt Lake City Games in 2002.

Hamill is also a breast cancer survivor. She’ll share her story of courage on and off the ice at the 2020 Rally Against Cancer.

Senior Director of Development for John Stoddard Cancer Center Brenna Finnerty said in a news release, "Dorothy Hamill lifted the spirits of America during her amazing run to Olympic Gold. We are so excited to hear her stories of inspiration. She is a perfect fit for this event."

This is the 20th Rally Against Cancer. It will be Saturday, January 25th at Hy-Vee’s Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines. It has raised $3.3 million since the event started. Money raised goes to the John Stoddard Cancer Center Oncology Nurse Navigator Program, along with other programs that help patients and their families.