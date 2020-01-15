Icy Roads Cause Semi to Jackknife; Deputy’s Vehicle Clipped by Another Semi While Responding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Slick roads in the early hours of Wednesday morning caused multiple accidents including one that involved a Polk County deputy vehicle.

Iowa State Patrol said a jackknifed semitrailer blocked all lanes of I-80/35 near the NE 14th exit around 1:30 a.m. It forced the State Patrol to close the interstate between exits 136 and 137A for over three hours while crews worked to get the semi back upright.

While the Iowa State Patrol and the Polk County Sheriff's department were working to get all traffic off the interstate, another semi lost control near the scene of the accident around 3:30 a.m. and slid in between two deputy vehicles clipping one of them. Iowa State Patrol said no one was injured.

The semi took off from the scene and still has not been found. Sgt. Alex Dinkla said they are currently looking for a FedEx semi with driver side damage.

The portion of the I-80/35 interstate was cleared and back open for traffic just before 5 a.m.