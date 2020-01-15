It's the 13th year of Indulge - A Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Affair in Des Moines. Indulge is a delight for your taste buds where local Des Moines wineries, cheese shops and chocolateries converge to teach how to pair wines with cheeses and chocolates. Michael LaValle, owner of Purveyor and event participant, says it comes down to the seasons with choosing a wine and then a chocolate or cheese to pair it with. In addition to these three indulgences, whiskey tasting has also been added to the event. It happens the evenings of Friday Jan. 17th and Saturday Jan. 18th, no matter the weather, at West End Salvage in Downtown Des Moines.
Indulge Event Preview
-
President Trump Announces Rally in Des Moines Ahead of the Iowa Caucuses
-
National Media in Town for Iowa Caucus Walkthrough
-
Confluence Brewing Company to Compete in National Competition
-
American Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Speaking in Des Moines Tuesday
-
People Across Des Moines Metro Reflect on Last Decade and Welcome 2020
-
-
Trial Set for Des Moines Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run, Hate Crime Cases
-
Man Gets 15 Years for Setting Fire That Killed Grandmother
-
Prosecutors Request 8-Year-Old Testify in Des Moines Triple Murder Case
-
Focus on Flavor and Reducing Stress Instead of Weight During Holidays
-
Outlets of Des Moines Host Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
-
Two Des Moines City Council Members Endorse Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar
-
Cory Booker Shares Family’s Des Moines Roots at Turkey Giveaway
-
Buttigieg, Warren Draw Big Crowds in Des Moines; Buttigieg Receives High-Profile Endorsement