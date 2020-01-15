Indulge Event Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the 13th year of Indulge - A Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Affair in Des Moines. Indulge is a delight for your taste buds where local Des Moines wineries, cheese shops and chocolateries converge to teach how to pair wines with cheeses and chocolates. Michael LaValle, owner of Purveyor and event participant, says it comes down to the seasons with choosing a wine and then a chocolate or cheese to pair it with. In addition to these three indulgences, whiskey tasting has also been added to the event. It happens the evenings of Friday Jan. 17th and Saturday Jan. 18th, no matter the weather, at West End Salvage in Downtown Des Moines.