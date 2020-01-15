Iowa State Falls At Baylor, Drops To 1-3 In Big 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WACO, Texas (AP) — Davion Mitchell had 17 points, scoring just before and after halftime as No. 2 Baylor started stretching its lead, and the Bears beat Iowa State 68-55 on Wednesday night for their 13th win in a row.

Baylor (14-1) is the only Big 12 team to make it through the first four conference games without a loss.

Jared Butler had 19 points and five assists to lead the Bears, whose only loss came against Washington in Alaska the first week of the season. They had road wins last week at No. 23 Texas Tech and No. 6 Kansas, the latter its first ever at Allen Fieldhouse.

Rasir Bolton and Prentiss Nixon both had nine points for Iowa State (8-8, 1-3 Big 12).