Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting in on Des Moines’ West Side

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Police say two people were killed and two others injured in a shooting in the Merle Hay Neighborhood

Police were called to the 2600 block of 51st Street on the report of a shooting around 4:00 pm. Police say it appears the shooting happened in a detached garage at a home in the neighborhood.

Two people were found dead at the scene. Another two people were found suffering gunshot wounds. One of the injured persons was found five blocks away from the scene.

Police won't say if any of the injured persons are suspects in the shooting. They do say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.