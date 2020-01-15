× Winter Weather Advisory in Place; Overnight Precipitation Leads to Slick Roadways

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle and flurries continue to make roads slick in spots. Temperatures will again be in the low 30s this afternoon with windy conditions.

It will be colder on Thursday, but skies will be mainly sunny. Highs will only reach the teens to 20 degrees after morning lows in the single digits.

A strong storm system looks to develop in the southwest US and lift up towards Iowa on Friday. This will bring a mix of snow in the morning and then rain in the afternoon and evening as temperatures rise above freezing. The precipitation will change back to snow late Friday night through early Saturday morning before it exits the state.

It will be a much colder weekend with a push of some cold arctic air dropping daytime highs into the teens with cold and blustery conditions.