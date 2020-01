Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Five Bulldogs scored in double figures on Thursday, led by Liam Robbins' 19 points, and Drake improved to 10-0 at home, with an 84-74 win over Illinois State.

Jonah Jackson and D.J. Wilkins each added 13 for the Bulldogs, who improve to 3-2 in the MVC. Roman Penn and Noah Thomas scored 12 and 10, respectively.

In Norwalk, the No. 8 Warriors crushed No. 5 Dallas Center-Grimes, 78-55. Norwalk is now 8-2, and has eclipsed 70 points in five straight games.