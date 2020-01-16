Weather Related Delays and Closings

Fire Reported at Capital Square Building in Downtown Des Moines

Posted 8:06 am, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 08:32AM, January 16, 2020

Photo Gallery

DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters are on the scene at Capital Square after a fire was reported Thursday morning.

Des Moines Fire Lieutenant Chris Clement says the fire was reported on the third floor of the building at 400 Locust Avenue. Crews have been on the scene since around 7:40 a.m.

Lt. Clement says the fire is mostly out but crews remain on scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Please avoid the area surrounding the building.

We will bring you more information about the fire as it becomes available.

 

