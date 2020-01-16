Fire Reported at Capital Square Building in Downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters are on the scene at Capital Square after a fire was reported Thursday morning.

Des Moines Fire Lieutenant Chris Clement says the fire was reported on the third floor of the building at 400 Locust Avenue. Crews have been on the scene since around 7:40 a.m.

Lt. Clement says the fire is mostly out but crews remain on scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Please avoid the area surrounding the building.

We will bring you more information about the fire as it becomes available.