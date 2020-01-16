× KXNO Reverses Course, Re-Hires Fired Sports Talk Radio Hosts

DES MOINES, Iowa — Citing extensive backlash from listeners, KXNO Radio has re-hired all six of the on-air employees who were released earlier this week.

Travis Justice, Heather Burnside, and Sean Roberts of “The Morning Rush,” and Chris Williams and Ross Peterson of “The Sports Fanatics,” along with program director Andrew Downs, were terminated by KXNO on Tuesday, citing “company changes.”

KXNO general manager Joel McCrea says he and noticed the angry reaction to the news from thousands of listeners in Iowa and reconsidered his decision to restructure KXNO. He was given permission by iHeartMedia, which owns KXNO and its sister stations in Des Moines, to re-hire the employees, and tells Channel 13 that the shows will not only return next week, but KXNO will also be simulcast from now on on 106.3 FM a 25,000-watt station. This will significantly increase the reach of KXNO’s broadcasts.

McCrea says he will also apologize to listeners on the air.