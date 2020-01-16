× Police to Release New Details in Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 2 in Merle Hay Neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police expect to release more information later Thursday morning about a shooting that left two men dead and two others injured in the Merle Hay neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The deaths mark the second and third homicides of 2020 in Des Moines, just over two weeks into the year.

“It’s definitely sad. We’ve already experienced this once this year we certainly did not expect this to happen, said Sgt Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of 51st Street around 4:00 p.m.

When police arrived, two men were already dead and another person was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Investigators then followed a blood trail, which led them to a fourth victim that was also shot in the leg.

Police do not believe the public is in danger, but no arrests have been made and the neighborhood is on edge.

“If it can happen five houses away from where you live and what you thought was a safe neighborhood and I still … hopefully this was an isolated incident and I still believe this is a safe neighborhood, but it absolutely can happen anywhere at any time,” said Ryan Smithman, who lives nearby.

Police have not released any names of the victims but say the two men that were killed were aged 28 and 21. The two men that were injured are 31-years-old and 26-year-old.