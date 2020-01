× ‘The Daily Show’ Features Maria Lisignoli in Clip over Trial by Combat Case

A recent Iowa hot-topic story landed one of our own on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

The Comedy Central news satire show aired a clip of Channel 13’s Maria Lisignoli Wednesday, as she reported on a Kansas man who is asking a judge to settle his custody and financial issues with his ex-wife in an Iowa court through “trial by combat.”

Check out the clip below, the story with Maria in it starts about 1:47 into the video: