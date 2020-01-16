Winter Storm Will Bring Snow, Ice, Wind and Cold Beginning Friday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 6 AM Friday until 6 PM Saturday for the southern two tiers of counties plus Adair, Madison, Warren, Audubon, and Guthrie county.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place from 9 AM Friday until 6 PM Saturday for the rest of central Iowa, and all of northern Iowa.

Fill up the tank and make sure your car is equipped to withstand the potential for snow, ice, and extreme cold. Another winter storm is on the way for Iowa.

Thursday: Cloud cover will continue to increase today with highs topping out in the teens by the afternoon.

Overnight: Clouds will hold steady and warmer air will continue to move in throughout the night. By sunrise, most of central Iowa will be in the teens.

Friday: Snow developing to the southwest on Thursday will make its way northeast early Friday. It will begin in western Iowa before 5 am, arriving in central Iowa by the morning commute, and in eastern Iowa by the late morning. Snow will continue through the early afternoon before changing over to freezing rain during the afternoon and evening. Most of the state will experience 3-5″ of snowfall by Friday evening with the potential for up to a tenth of an inch of ice on top by early Saturday.

Saturday: Most precipitation will end by sunrise on Saturday, but the wind will take over from there, shifting NW at 25-35 mph, gusting near 45-50 mph during the entire day. There will be a threat of blowing snow especially in northern Iowa, which is why we may see some slick conditions as cars pack that snow down onto the pavement.

Saturday will also feel extremely cold because of the wind. Temperatures will fall into the teens by the afternoon of Saturday, but with a 25-35 mph wind, it will feel near or below zero