‘Women for Trump’ Bus Tour Crossing Iowa This Week

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Trump 2020 campaign is hitting the road in Iowa this week with a focus on the President's work on women's issues.

The 'Women for Trump' bus tour will make three stops in Iowa on Thursday and Friday. It began on Thursday morning in Sioux City. The bus will arrive at the Holiday Inn Des Moines Airport at 6:00 pm on Thursday. The tour will feature Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump and Senior Advisor for Mercedes Schlapp, and RNC Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The tour will conclude in Davenport on Friday morning with another event at the Holiday Inn and Suites at 4215 Elmore Avenue.