All12 Courtside: Big 12 Conference Play Heating Up(1/6/2020)

January 17, 2020
This week on All12 Courtside, we’re talking about the red-hot Baylor Bears, who are undefeated in conference play and coming off one of the program’s best weeks in recent memory, highlighted by their first-ever win in Allen Fieldhouse over Kansas.

Our correspondents also highlight the resurgent West Virginia Mountaineers, winners of three in a row. The Kansas Jayhawks bounced back from the loss to Baylor but are dealing with an injury to one of their stars.

In Lubbock, Texas Tech notched a key victory, and we also focus on two squads still looking for that elusive first conference win.

Mark Freund reports from Ames where Iowa State has had a rough start to Big 12 play. The Cyclones are 1-3 in the conference, but no matter what transpires on the court, one Cyclone will have a decision to make after the season.

