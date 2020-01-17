Des Moines Police Respond to 35 Crashes, Issue Over 200 Parking Citations

Winter Weather Alerts
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have responded to a number of crashes during the winter storm Friday.

The Des Moines Police Department reported 35 crashes between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Twenty-seven crashes involved only property damage, two resulted in minor injuries and six were hit-and-runs.

Police said primary route enforcement resulted in 228 parking citations being issued. The snow ordinance in Des Moines remains in effect, and residential enforcement will resume Saturday morning.

