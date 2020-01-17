× Des Moines Police Searching for Missing Woman and Child

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are asking for help locating a missing woman and child.

47-year old Sanda Becic and her 8-year-old son have not been seen since 4:00 pm on Thursday. A Facebook post from the Des Moines Police Department says Becic has health issues that “may interfere with her ability to provide adequate care for her child.”

Becic drives a blue 2010 Toyota Rav 4 with Iowa license plate “BOP 441”. Anyone with information about Becic’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.