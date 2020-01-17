Winter Weather Alerts
Weather Related Delays and Closings

Des Moines Police Searching for Missing Woman and Child

Posted 11:43 am, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 12:05PM, January 17, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  Des Moines Police are asking for help locating a missing woman and child.

47-year old Sanda Becic and her 8-year-old son have not been seen since 4:00 pm on Thursday.  A Facebook post from the Des Moines Police Department says Becic has health issues that “may interfere with her ability to provide adequate care for her child.”

Becic drives a blue 2010 Toyota Rav 4 with Iowa license plate “BOP 441”.  Anyone with information about Becic’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.