Hawkeyes Get Revenge On Michigan Behind Garza’s 33

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 33 points and four Iowa players scored in double figures as the Hawkeyes beat No. 19 Michigan 90-83 on Friday night.

Garza, the Big Ten’s scoring leader, had a career-high 44 points in Iowa’s 103-91 loss at Michigan on Dec. 6. He was just as effective in this game, going 10 of 18 from the field and 11 of 13 from the line as he repeatedly drew fouls from the Wolverines.

CJ Fredrick had 21 points, Joe Wieskamp 20, and Ryan Kriener came off the bench to score 14 for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten), which led by as many as 11 points in the first half, trailed 74-68 with 7:44 to play before going on a 10-0 run that included seven points by Garza.

Eli Brooks broke out of a shooting slump to lead Michigan (11-6, 2-4) with 25 points. Brooks, who had scored just 15 points in the last three games while making just 1 of 14 3-pointers, was 9 of 17 from the field and 5 of 11 from long range.

Franz Wagner scored 18 points, Jon Teske had 14 points and David DeJulius 10 for Michigan.