× I-80 Westbound Blocked West of Jordan Creek Pkwy Due to Jackknifed Semi

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A portion of Interstate 80 westbound is shut down west of Jordan Creek Parkway due to a jackknifed semi.

According to the Iowa DOT, the road is blocked between Jordan Creek Parkway (Exit 121) and Grand Prairie Parkway (Exit 118) in West Des Moines.

As of 3:31 p.m., Google reported a three-minute delay eastbound and a 17-minute delay westbound.