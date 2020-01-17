Travel to Get Tricky as Winter Storm Arrives in Iowa

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 PM Saturday for the southern two tiers of counties plus Adair, Madison, Warren, Audubon, and Guthrie county. 1-3″ of snow are expected with up to a tenth of an inch of ice.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 PM Saturday for the rest of central Iowa, and all of northern Iowa. 3-5″ of snow are expected with up to a tenth of an inch of ice.

A Blizzard Warning will go into effect at 6 AM Saturday and last until 6 PM Saturday for Kossuth, Humboldt, Pocahontas, and Calhoun County. 3-5″+ of snow are expected with and up to 50 mph gusts on Saturday. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is also possible.

Snow will continue to move from SW to NE across the state this morning. It is expected to arrive in the metro during the mid-morning which is during the morning commute. Snow will really intensify during the late morning and around noon piling up to 3-5″ before the evening commute.

Snow will change over to freezing rain/drizzle during the late afternoon and early evening. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible between the late afternoon and midnight.

Another thing to be aware of is the wind. A SE wind is expected today with wind gusts near 35 mph. This will cause some blowing snow and near-blizzard conditions across northern Iowa especially today.

On Saturday the wind will shift NW gusting near 45 mph. Blowing snow and blizzard conditions are expected in northwest Iowa. Visibility will be low and roads are expected to be icy in many spots.

By Sunday the wind will be weaker, but temperatures will be brutally cold. Wind chills will be near -20° during the morning.