× Blizzard Conditions to Impact Parts of Iowa Saturday

A Blizzard Warning is in effect until 6 PM Saturday for Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Emmet, Greene, Humboldt, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Sac, Webster, Boone, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Story, Winnebago, Wright.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 PM Saturday for Adair, Audubon, Cass, Dallas, Guthrie, Jasper, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Polk, Poweshiek, Warren Counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 PM Saturday for the southern two tiers of counties: Adams, Appanoose, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Monroe, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Wayne.

A big low pressure system with heavy snow, freezing drizzle and strong winds continues to impact the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region on this Saturday. Low pressure, centered in southern Minnesota and north Central Iowa, early Saturday morning continues to lift in an easterly direction towards Wisconsin.

Overnight, dry air worked up through Central Iowa wrapping in around the low. This lead to some warmer air lifting in from the south and the development of some light freezing drizzle through the night and early morning. That dry pocket of air continues to push north and east of Central Iowa and more bands of snow will wrap through with some light snow early this morning. Minor accumulation expected with that.

Next up: the winds will strengthen. Winds will intensify from the northwest quickly this morning. The winds will gust up to 45 mph and will be sustained around 30 mph. This will lead to blizzard conditions across north central and northwestern Iowa today. Visibility will drop under a quarter mile. Counties impacted are listen above.

The winds will be strong through Central Iowa as well but after some freezing drizzle early this morning, the snow will still blow around but not as intensely as the northern part of the state. A winter storm warning will remain in effect due to poor conditions.

Snow fell heavy through the day on Friday. Here are a list of a few snow totals:

Temperatures will plummet during the day from the low 30s this morning to the low teens by afternoon and single digits by evening. Wind chills will remain below zero. Skies will clear out today and the low in Des Moines is expected to reach -3. Sunday will be another incredibly cold day with a high of only 5, but lighter winds. Monday will also be cold with a high of only 6.

We start a warming trend back to the 30s for the second half of the week, but more messy weather arrives. Another storm system looks to bring rain, ice and snow across Iowa Wednesday through Friday as temperatures hover just above freezing.