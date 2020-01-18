High Winds Cause Power Outages Across Central Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The cold, windy weather was responsible for more than 5,000 outages across the metro area on Saturday. The sub-zero temperature also made it difficult as crews worked to restore power in cities like Indianola, Des Moines and Waukee.

“As winds picked up, and due to the ice accumulation, you can see things like a galloping line ... when the ice is on the lines and the wind starts to blow, that can obviously cause outages,” said MidAmerican spokesperson Tina Hoffman.

Over 2,000 people were affected in Indianola. It took until Saturday evening for some Indianola residents to finally get power back in their homes.

A pop-up warming center in Dallas County was activated as 1,200 residents waited for power, but 20 minutes after the center opened, emergency management told WHO that power was restored.

“As outages have happened, we've been able to deal with them pretty quickly and get everybody on within about two to three hours,” said Hoffman.

Outages are expected to continue if the wind doesn’t die down. MidAmerican is warning customers to stay inside in the event of a power outage and to cover windows and doors to avoid drafts.

To report an outage in your area, visit the MidAmerican website.