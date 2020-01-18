× Thousands of Metro Residents Without Power After Winter Storm

IOWA — Thousands of metro residents are without power Saturday as winter weather has brought freezing conditions.

Currently, MidAmerican Energy is reporting 2,518 customers without power as of 3:30 p.m.

During the peak of the outages, there were over 6,000 residents without power.

MercyOne Pleasant Hill Urgent Care is closed due to a power outage.

In Dallas County, officials opened a warming center in anticipation of extended power outages. The warming center is located at the Dallas County Human Service Campus in Adel. It opened at 2 p.m. Saturday and will remain in service until power is restored. If you need transportation to get to the warming center, contact 515-993-9894 or 515-993-4567.

You can track MidAmerican’s progress here.